Overview of Dr. Julie Hallanger-Johnson, MD

Dr. Julie Hallanger-Johnson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Hallanger-Johnson works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Rash and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.