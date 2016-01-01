See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Julie Hallanger-Johnson, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julie Hallanger-Johnson, MD

Dr. Julie Hallanger-Johnson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Hallanger-Johnson works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Rash and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hallanger-Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Campus
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 816-2278

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Rash
Hypothyroidism
Migraine
Rash
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Julie Hallanger-Johnson, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1417921677
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Coll Of Med
    • Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine
    • University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

