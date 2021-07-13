Dr. Julie Islam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Islam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Islam, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Islam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Locations
Walgreens #1553939000 Bob Hope Dr Ste 114, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 321-5257
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Islam is by far one of the best Physicians I have ever dealt with and this is coming from somebody who’s had many many health issues. The doctors attention to detail and personal attention goes above and beyond what you see in today’s medical field. I Highly highly recommend dr. Islam and her staff for the care they have given me.
About Dr. Julie Islam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Islam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Islam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Islam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Islam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Islam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Islam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Islam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.