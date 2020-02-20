Dr. Julie Jones, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Jones, DPM
Dr. Julie Jones, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Morristown Foot Clinic PC1457 W Morris Blvd Ste D, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 581-9070
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The most fun I ever had at a doctors office, even if they were cutting out an ingrown toe nail, lol Very knowledgable, very nice, excellent people there, I would recommend to anyone if you have a foot problem go here, hardly any wait time, you are in and out pretty quick.
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1982661559
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
