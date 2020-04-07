Dr. Julie Khlevner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khlevner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Khlevner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Khlevner, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Khlevner works at
Locations
1
Internal Medicine3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
2
ColumbiaDoctors - 3019 Merrick Road3019 Merrick Rd, Wantagh, NY 11793 Directions
3
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 BRDway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khlevner is the most devoted doctor out there I just switched to adults throughout the whole time I was under her care she was beyond devoted to my case and so helpful always returning phone calls promptly she is so patient and kind I was so fortunate to be under her care I would highly recommend her and give her the highest rating possible she is so good and amazing to all her patients she doesn’t give up on helping her patients to get better even if it takes a while she never gives up she has so much patience I really appreciated all her time she put in to try to help me sometimes a phone call or squeezed me in to her schedule to come in earlier she is the best doctor ever , a very thankful patient , Mi....
About Dr. Julie Khlevner, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1962636423
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khlevner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khlevner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khlevner has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khlevner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khlevner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khlevner.
