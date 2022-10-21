Dr. Julie Kish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Kish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Kish, MD
Dr. Julie Kish, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Outpatient Center at McKinley Campus10920 Mckinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 566-0142
Vascular and Interventional Radiology12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 692-4202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julie Kish, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Affiliated Hospitals
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Wayne State University In Detroit, Michigan
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kish accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kish using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kish has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Adrenal Gland Cancer and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kish.
