Overview of Dr. Julie Kish, MD

Dr. Julie Kish, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Kish works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Adrenal Gland Cancer and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.