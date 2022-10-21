See All Oncologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Julie Kish, MD

Medical Oncology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julie Kish, MD

Dr. Julie Kish, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Kish works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Adrenal Gland Cancer and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kish's Office Locations

    Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Outpatient Center at McKinley Campus
    10920 Mckinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 566-0142
    Vascular and Interventional Radiology
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 692-4202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Oral Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 21, 2022
    James Harvey — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Julie Kish, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1790774701
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State University Affiliated Hospitals
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    • Wayne State University In Detroit, Michigan
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Kish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kish has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Adrenal Gland Cancer and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

