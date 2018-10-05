Dr. Julie Leigh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leigh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Leigh, MD
Dr. Julie Leigh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Northern Virginia Center for Eye Care8150 Leesburg Pike Ste 909, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 356-8823
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Leigh is one of my favorite doctors. She is professional, kind and communicates very well. I feel that she really cares about me as a patient. In addition to having such incredible "bedside manner", the medical care she provides is top notch.
- Ophthalmology
- English, French and Russian
- 1346357670
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Leigh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leigh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leigh has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leigh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leigh speaks French and Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leigh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leigh.
