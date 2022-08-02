Dr. Julio Conrado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conrado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Conrado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julio Conrado, MD
Dr. Julio Conrado, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with Dc Gen Hospital|Providence Hospital|University Pa Health Sys Presby M C
Dr. Conrado works at
Dr. Conrado's Office Locations
Millennium Physician Group LLC5030 Mason Corbin Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 278-0330
Sleep Health Center8381 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 201, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 466-2030
Specialists in Health Care707 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 1, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 278-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Conrado is knowledgeable and personable. A visit with him highlights my day.
About Dr. Julio Conrado, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1588624944
Education & Certifications
- Dc Gen Hospital|Providence Hospital|University Pa Health Sys Presby M C
