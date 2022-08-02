See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Julio Conrado, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.0 (32)
Map Pin Small Fort Myers, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julio Conrado, MD

Dr. Julio Conrado, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with Dc Gen Hospital|Providence Hospital|University Pa Health Sys Presby M C

Dr. Conrado works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Conrado's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physician Group LLC
    5030 Mason Corbin Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 278-0330
  2. 2
    Sleep Health Center
    8381 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 201, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 466-2030
  3. 3
    Specialists in Health Care
    707 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 1, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 278-0330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Emphysema
Cough
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Emphysema

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Pipefitters
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • WellCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julio Conrado, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588624944
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dc Gen Hospital|Providence Hospital|University Pa Health Sys Presby M C
