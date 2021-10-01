Overview of Dr. Julio Pena, MD

Dr. Julio Pena, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Walton Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Pena works at Georgia Kidney Consultants in Watkinsville, GA with other offices in Monroe, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.