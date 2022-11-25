Dr. Justin Arnold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Arnold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Arnold, MD
Dr. Justin Arnold, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Arnold works at
Dr. Arnold's Office Locations
-
1
McCallie Avenue Office2415 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 624-2696
-
2
Parkridge Medical Center - Diagnostic Center (Plaza 4)2205 McCallie Ave Ste 302, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 624-2696
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful, knowledgeable and seemed to care about my concerns and recovery
About Dr. Justin Arnold, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1891919676
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- University of Tennessee School of Medicine
- Furman University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
