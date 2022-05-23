Overview of Dr. Justin Classie, MD

Dr. Justin Classie, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Classie works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.