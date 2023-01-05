Dr. Justin Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Cox, MD
Dr. Justin Cox, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their residency with University Of Cincinnati Hospital
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox's Office Locations
Mayfield Neurological Inst Inc2123 Auburn Ave Ste 441, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 721-7373
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cox is a wonderful attentive doctor. Great location at the Ft. Wright office. Staff is very nice as well.
About Dr. Justin Cox, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1093904823
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
