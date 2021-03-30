Overview of Dr. Justin Lightburn, MD

Dr. Justin Lightburn, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Elkhart General Hospital.



Dr. Lightburn works at Goshen Heart & Vascular Center in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.