See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Justin Lightburn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Justin Lightburn, MD

Interventional Radiology
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justin Lightburn, MD

Dr. Justin Lightburn, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Elkhart General Hospital.

Dr. Lightburn works at Goshen Heart & Vascular Center in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lightburn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Goshen Heart & Vascular Center
    1855 S Main St Ste A, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lightburn?

    Mar 30, 2021
    Dr. Lightburn listened well to me. He explained what my situation was and answered all the questions I had in a way that I understood. I want to express my gratitude to him. He treated me very well!
    Dr. Lightburn. Is a Good Doctor — Mar 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin Lightburn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Justin Lightburn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lightburn to family and friends

    Dr. Lightburn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lightburn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Justin Lightburn, MD.

    About Dr. Justin Lightburn, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1346401395
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital
    • Elkhart General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Lightburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lightburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lightburn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lightburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lightburn works at Goshen Heart & Vascular Center in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Dr. Lightburn’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lightburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lightburn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lightburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lightburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.