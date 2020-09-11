See All Neurologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Justin McArthur, MB BS

Neurology
4.6 (15)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justin McArthur, MB BS

Dr. Justin McArthur, MB BS is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of London Guy`S Hospital Med School.

Dr. McArthur works at JOHNS HOPKINS OUTPATIENT CENTER in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McArthur's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-3730
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Encephalitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 11, 2020
    He is Amazing to work with...
    shalonda frederick — Sep 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin McArthur, MB BS
    About Dr. Justin McArthur, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083663181
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of London Guy`S Hospital Med School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of London
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin McArthur, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McArthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McArthur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McArthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McArthur works at JOHNS HOPKINS OUTPATIENT CENTER in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. McArthur’s profile.

    Dr. McArthur has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McArthur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. McArthur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McArthur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McArthur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McArthur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

