Dr. Justin Parkinson, MD

Urology
4.1 (37)
Map Pin Small Evanston, WY
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Justin Parkinson, MD

Dr. Justin Parkinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evanston, WY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Lakeview Hospital, Lds Hospital and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Parkinson works at Uinta Medical Group in Evanston, WY with other offices in West Jordan, UT, Bountiful, UT and West Valley City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parkinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uinta Medical Group Urology
    196 Arrowhead Dr Ste 1, Evanston, WY 82930 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 783-8398
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Granger Medical Clinic
    3181 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 432-3022
  3. 3
    Summit Urology
    1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 370, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 797-9033
  4. 4
    Summit Urology- West Jordan
    2965 W 3500 S Fl 4, West Valley City, UT 84119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 965-3535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Lds Hospital
  • Salt Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PEHP
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 05, 2022
    Dr. Parkinson and his team could not have been better. They are great communicators, friendly, empathetic, experienced, and highly skilled. I recommend them without reservation. If I could give them more than five stars, I would do it!
    Eric — Jun 05, 2022
    About Dr. Justin Parkinson, MD

    • Urology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1851314066
    Education & Certifications

    • University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Parkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parkinson has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Parkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parkinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

