See All Podiatrists in Clinton, MD
Dr. Justin Pointer, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Justin Pointer, DPM

Podiatry
2.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Clinton, MD
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Justin Pointer, DPM

Dr. Justin Pointer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clinton, MD. 

Dr. Pointer works at SOUTHERN MARYLAND HOSPITAL CENTER in Clinton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM
Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Alison D Andelet, DPM
Dr. Alison D Andelet, DPM
5.0 (86)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Schultheiss Jr, DPM
Dr. Howard Schultheiss Jr, DPM
4.9 (193)
View Profile

Dr. Pointer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
    7503 Surratts Rd, Clinton, MD 20735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 877-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
  • UM Charles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pointer?

    Sep 10, 2020
    This is to amend the previous review I submitted. It says I said wait times could be improved. I never said that in my review- not sure why it states that. I had no problem at all with wait times! Highly recommend Dr Pointer!
    — Sep 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin Pointer, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Justin Pointer, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pointer to family and friends

    Dr. Pointer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pointer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Justin Pointer, DPM.

    About Dr. Justin Pointer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659636082
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pointer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pointer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pointer works at SOUTHERN MARYLAND HOSPITAL CENTER in Clinton, MD. View the full address on Dr. Pointer’s profile.

    Dr. Pointer has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pointer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pointer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pointer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pointer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pointer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Justin Pointer, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.