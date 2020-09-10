Dr. Pointer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Pointer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Justin Pointer, DPM
Dr. Justin Pointer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clinton, MD.
Dr. Pointer works at
Dr. Pointer's Office Locations
Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center7503 Surratts Rd, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 877-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
- UM Charles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
This is to amend the previous review I submitted. It says I said wait times could be improved. I never said that in my review- not sure why it states that. I had no problem at all with wait times! Highly recommend Dr Pointer!
About Dr. Justin Pointer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pointer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pointer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pointer works at
Dr. Pointer has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pointer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pointer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pointer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pointer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pointer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.