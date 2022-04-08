Dr. Justin Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Saunders, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Saunders, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University Of Texas - Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Saunders works at
Locations
-
1
Vital Heart & Vein18450 Highway 59 N Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 805-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saunders performed my Heart Ablation procedure. He explained procedure to the detail. Answered all my questions. Never felt rushed. Great Doc. Staff was fantastic! Thanks to all.
About Dr. Justin Saunders, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1861602781
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan|University Of Michigan Health System
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University Of Texas - Health Science Center
- Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saunders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Saunders works at
Dr. Saunders has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
