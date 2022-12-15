Dr. Justin Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Schwarz, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Schwarz, MD
Dr. Justin Schwarz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schwarz's Office Locations
-
1
Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center1305 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
-
2
Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital515 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
-
3
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Bay Ridge9000 Shore Rd., Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwarz?
Dr. Justin Schwarz is awesome! I had a serious head injury after an assault -- and he and his team worked miracles, enabling me to regain full function. A+!
About Dr. Justin Schwarz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1063822112
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Dr. Schwarz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.