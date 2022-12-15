See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Justin Schwarz, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Justin Schwarz, MD

Dr. Justin Schwarz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Schwarz works at Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwarz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center
    1305 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    515 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Bay Ridge
    9000 Shore Rd., Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 15, 2022
Dr. Justin Schwarz is awesome! I had a serious head injury after an assault -- and he and his team worked miracles, enabling me to regain full function. A+!
Nina Rothschild — Dec 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Justin Schwarz, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1063822112
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Justin Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schwarz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

