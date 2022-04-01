Overview of Dr. Justin Stahl, MD

Dr. Justin Stahl, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Stahl works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA and Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Epilepsy and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.