Dr. Justin Sweeney, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (70)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Justin Sweeney, MD

Dr. Justin Sweeney, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Mercy Hospital Washington and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Sweeney works at Mercy Clinic Neurosurgery in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sweeney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Specialists of West County
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 297A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-6364

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Mercy Hospital Washington
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cysts, Adult Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Ventricle Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colloid Cyst Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Glioma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Visual Pathway and Hypothalamic Glioma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 05, 2022
    I was seen promptly by Dr. Sweeney for Trigeminal Neuralgia...otherwise known as the "suicide disease". I feel lucky that I had a brain tumor because most people don't ever find a cure. I had a list of questions but he answered them all in his description and solution to my problem. Does anyone want brain surgery? No...but he's the one I want performing it. He is compassionate, listens to your concerns and is just a really nice guy! Had a second opinion at Barnes the next week just to cover my bases. Dr. Sweeney encouraged me to go, even though I knew he was the Dr. I wanted. Neurosurgeon at Barnes was egotistical and dismissive. Just wanted to prescribe drugs and watch the tumor. I hated that place!! I have had some problems with hearing...which was the least of possible side effects from the surgery. We are working with a Neurotologist at Mercy and hearing is better. However, I will take some hearing loss over excruciating pain in my face. Highly recommend Dr. Sweeney!!
    Cheryl — May 05, 2022
    About Dr. Justin Sweeney, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1689871998
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    • St Louis University
    • St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sweeney works at Mercy Clinic Neurosurgery in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Sweeney’s profile.

    Dr. Sweeney has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

