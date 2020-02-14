Dr. Jyoti Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyoti Bhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jyoti Bhat, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Delta Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists, Inc.2182 East St, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 685-4228
-
2
Contra Costa Pediatrics5173 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94531 Directions (925) 685-4228
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sutter Delta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to the Antioch office for over 2 years. When I started my blood pressure was out of control, borderline diabetic and had sleep apnea, I have lost weight, blood pressure is under control and so is my glucose. I never wait more the 5 minutes to see the doctor and appointments are easily made. I feel they listen to my concerns and do everything to address them, I never feel rushed. I would recommend this office to anyone.
About Dr. Jyoti Bhat, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English, French, Kannada and Spanish
- 1588839500
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- University Of California, Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhat has seen patients for Thyroiditis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hashimoto's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhat speaks French, Kannada and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.