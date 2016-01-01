Overview of Dr. Jyotika Fernandes, MD

Dr. Jyotika Fernandes, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandes works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer, Hypothyroidism and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.