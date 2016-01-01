Dr. Jyotika Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyotika Fernandes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jyotika Fernandes, MD
Dr. Jyotika Fernandes, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Fernandes works at
Dr. Fernandes' Office Locations
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jyotika Fernandes, MD
- Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1902914955
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|University Tx Med School At Houston
- Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fernandes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandes works at
Dr. Fernandes has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Hypothyroidism and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.