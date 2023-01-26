Overview of Dr. K Ruby, MD

Dr. K Ruby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerset, KY.



Dr. Ruby works at Lake Cumberland Surgery Center in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.