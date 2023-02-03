Overview of Dr. Kai-Uwe Lewandrowski, MD

Dr. Kai-Uwe Lewandrowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Lewandrowski works at Center Advanced Spinal Surgery in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.