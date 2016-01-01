Dr. Kai Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kai Wong, MD
Overview of Dr. Kai Wong, MD
Dr. Kai Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Wong Kai W MD Inc2323 16th St Ste 501, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-4484
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kai Wong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
