Dr. Kai Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kai Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kai Yang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Assoc. of Ct LLC200 Orchard St Ste 207, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 776-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
Dr Kaij Yang is a.very caring doctor and easy to communicate with as a person.
About Dr. Kai Yang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1093851321
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.