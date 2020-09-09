Overview of Dr. Kai Zu, MD

Dr. Kai Zu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zu works at Grossmont Hospital Corporation in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.