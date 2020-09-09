Dr. Kai Zu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kai Zu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kai Zu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Grossmont Hospital Corporation5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 287-3270
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Patient and disarming demeanor. My second visit, and neither was to present good news. Dr. Zu was very helpful and ensured that I fully understand the diagnosis and treatment plan. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Kai Zu, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1164583639
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Zu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zu has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zu.
