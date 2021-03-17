Dr. Kailenn Tsao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kailenn Tsao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
American Vision Associates LLC955 Main St Ste 204, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 729-7401
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Very professional but genuinely friendly physician. He is attentive and listens carefully. He is very experienced and I would recommend him to all.
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Dr. Tsao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsao has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsao speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsao.
