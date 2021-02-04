Dr. Kaisorn Chaichana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaichana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaisorn Chaichana, MD
Overview of Dr. Kaisorn Chaichana, MD
Dr. Kaisorn Chaichana, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Chaichana's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Neuro4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-3370Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a seizure and was found to have a glioma near by my speech areas. I went to several different experts and they actually recommended I see Dr. Chaichana. He was able to remove it completely and I am back to living my life again and have been disease free for 5 years now. I have had 2 kids since then and thank God every day for Dr. Chaichana.
About Dr. Kaisorn Chaichana, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
