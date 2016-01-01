Dr. Adab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalid Adab, MD
Overview of Dr. Kalid Adab, MD
Dr. Kalid Adab, MD is a Hematology Specialist in La Porte, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Humboldt Park Health, Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and Saint Bernard Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adab's Office Locations
- 1 1007 Lincolnway Ste A, La Porte, IN 46350 Directions (219) 326-0943
Mdy Health S.c.161 S Lincolnway Ste 210, North Aurora, IL 60542 Directions (630) 906-3700
Cook County Hospital1900 W Polk St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-7250
- 4 1331 State St Ste 240, La Porte, IN 46350 Directions (574) 772-7918
Hospital Affiliations
- Humboldt Park Health
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Northwest Health- Starke
- Saint Bernard Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kalid Adab, MD
- Hematology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1346473345
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adab has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adab speaks Arabic.
Dr. Adab has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adab.
