See All Cardiologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Kalpesh Solanki, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kalpesh Solanki, DO

Cardiology
4.3 (25)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kalpesh Solanki, DO

Dr. Kalpesh Solanki, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Solanki works at Solanki Cardiology & Associates in Ocala, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Solanki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Solanki Cardiology & Associates
    1015 SE 17th St Ste 200, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 513-8795
  2. 2
    Ocala Family Physicians PA
    3515 SE 17th St Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 604-6235
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Cardiovascular Institute of Central Fl C
    2105 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 604-6232
  4. 4
    Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida
    2111 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 280-4039
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida Ocala West
    6555 SW Highway 200, Ocala, FL 34476 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 678-3008
  6. 6
    Solanki Cardiology
    1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 534, The Villages, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 604-6239

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Angiography Chevron Icon
Cardiac Doppler Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Defibrillator Implantation Chevron Icon
Device Implantation and Extraction Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Cardiac Catheterization Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Stress Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Executive Physical Examination Chevron Icon
External Direct Current Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Temporary Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Pericardiocentesis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Temporary Pacing Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Abdominal Aortic Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Solanki?

    Aug 13, 2021
    Thank you Dr. Solanki. You save my life. No waiting time.
    Esther Mederos — Aug 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kalpesh Solanki, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kalpesh Solanki, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Solanki to family and friends

    Dr. Solanki's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Solanki

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kalpesh Solanki, DO.

    About Dr. Kalpesh Solanki, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245325570
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tampa General Hospital / Moffitt / Tampa Va @ Usf
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tampa General Hospital / Usf
    Residency
    Internship
    • Palmetto General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalpesh Solanki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solanki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solanki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solanki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solanki has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solanki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Solanki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solanki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solanki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solanki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kalpesh Solanki, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.