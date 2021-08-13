Overview of Dr. Kalpesh Solanki, DO

Dr. Kalpesh Solanki, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Solanki works at Solanki Cardiology & Associates in Ocala, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.