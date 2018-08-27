Dr. Onuma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalu Onuma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kalu Onuma, MD
Dr. Kalu Onuma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Abia State University and is affiliated with South City Hospital.
Dr. Onuma works at
Dr. Onuma's Office Locations
Christian Hospital Pain Management Clinic11155 Dunn Rd Ste 312E, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 953-8500
St Louis Behavioral Health Associates LLC1400 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125 Directions (314) 776-7999
Hospital Affiliations
- South City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
For me he does a great job and asks personal questions (non-medical) that shows genuine interest in my job, hobbies, etc.
About Dr. Kalu Onuma, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1447415518
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
- Abia State University
- Psychiatry
