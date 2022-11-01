See All Rheumatologists in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Kam Newman, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kam Newman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Newman works at Eisenhower Radiology in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barbara Sinatra Children's Center
    39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 340-3911
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Joint Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myositis
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Make no mistake, Dr. Newman is one of the only doctors in the valley who read my entire medical record, listened to me, took me seriously, and rigorously pursued diagnosis. Though he's completely overwhelmed with patients, he's the only reason I'm able to write this review, because his proactive approach kept me alive throughout my ordeal. Though I'm still not fully diagnosed, nor fully treated yet, he saved me. I was being ignored & overlooked. He put me on the right path, and ALL the progress I've made in 14 years has been the result of his intercession. I'd give him my bone marrow, a kidney, or part of my liver. If I return to full health, I plan to do something to honor him. If he wasn't so overworked or was less accessible, he'd have a 5.0. He's the BEST doctor in this valley.
    Sheila — Nov 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kam Newman, MD
    About Dr. Kam Newman, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Persian
    • 1437592797
    Education & Certifications

    • National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases
    • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    • Jamaica Hosp Med Ctr
    • Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
