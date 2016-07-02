Dr. Kamal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Patel, MD
Dr. Kamal Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Govt MC-Gujarat U, Surat and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, Ozark Health and Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope.
Cancer Center8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 906-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ozark Health Swing Bed2500 Highway 65 S, Clinton, AR 72031 Directions (501) 906-3000
CARTI Cancer Center3400 Springhill Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 312-1733
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- Ozark Health
- Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been seeing Dr. Patel for almost 2 years for a blood clotting disorder. He is a very caring and intelligent doctor. Most of the time I am very critical of doctors and Dr. Patel is one of the few that I would give an overall 5 star rating.
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- College of Physicians and Surgeons Columbia University at Harlem Hospital Center
- Govt MC-Gujarat U, Surat
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
