Dr. Kamal Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Govt MC-Gujarat U, Surat and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, Ozark Health and Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope.



Dr. Patel works at CARTI in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Clinton, AR and North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.