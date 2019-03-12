Overview

Dr. Kamar Adeleke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Adeleke works at Tri-State Cardiovascular Inst in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.