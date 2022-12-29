Overview

Dr. Kameel Garas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Garas works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.