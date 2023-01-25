See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Kammi Gunton, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kammi Gunton, MD

Dr. Kammi Gunton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Gunton works at Dept of Pediatric Ophthalmology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Dr. Gunton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Pediatric Ophthalmology
    840 Walnut St Ste 1210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 265-8393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Paralytic Strabismus
Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Jan 25, 2023
    She was great with my 10 year old. She could not have been nicer. Surgery was successful.
    Larry Ruggiano — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Kammi Gunton, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Panjabi and Spanish
    • 1750383600
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hosp
    • Wills Eye Hosp
    • University Of Pennsylvania
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
