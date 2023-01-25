Overview of Dr. Kammi Gunton, MD

Dr. Kammi Gunton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Gunton works at Dept of Pediatric Ophthalmology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.