Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Gainesville, TX
Dr. Kamran Rizvi, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.9 (118)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kamran Rizvi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Gainesville, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Pritzker School Of Medicine|Pritzker School Of Medicine - University Of Chicago|University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Plano and Medical City Las Colinas.

Dr. Rizvi works at Texas Cardiovascular Specialists - Gainesville in Gainesville, TX with other offices in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Cardiovascular Specialists - Gainesville
    1625 N Grand Ave, Gainesville, TX 76240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 241-0216
    Texas Cardiovascular Specialists
    3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 305, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 253-6524
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Mckinney
  • Medical City Denton
  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Medical City Plano
  • Medical City Las Colinas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ablation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Ablation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cryoablation Chevron Icon
Defibrillator Implantation Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
ICD Monitoring Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kamran Rizvi, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104002484
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Utah|University of Utah
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Internship
    • The University Of Chicago Med Center|The University of Chicago Medical Center|University Of Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Pritzker School Of Medicine|Pritzker School Of Medicine - University Of Chicago|University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamran Rizvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rizvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rizvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rizvi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizvi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

