Dr. Kamran Rizvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamran Rizvi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Gainesville, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Pritzker School Of Medicine|Pritzker School Of Medicine - University Of Chicago|University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Plano and Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Rizvi works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Cardiovascular Specialists - Gainesville1625 N Grand Ave, Gainesville, TX 76240 Directions (940) 241-0216
-
2
Texas Cardiovascular Specialists3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 305, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 253-6524Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Lewisville
- Medical City Plano
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Rizvi for several years now. My visits have always been uplifting, informational, and encouraging. Dr. Rizvi is very engaging. Recently I had an ablation performed by Dr. Rizvi. I had 100% trust in him as a caring and capable heart surgeon. The procedure went very well and he and his team made me feel comfortable and safe from start to finish. I highly recommend Dr. Rizvi.
About Dr. Kamran Rizvi, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104002484
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Utah|University of Utah
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- The University Of Chicago Med Center|The University of Chicago Medical Center|University Of Chicago
- Pritzker School Of Medicine|Pritzker School Of Medicine - University Of Chicago|University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizvi works at
Dr. Rizvi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizvi.
