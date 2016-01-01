Dr. Kamran Samakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Samakar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamran Samakar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Samakar works at
Locations
-
1
Jose M. Perez, MD, FACS1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 208, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 500-9999Friday1:00pm - 3:00pm
-
2
Loma Linda University11370 Anderson St Anderson St # 11370 Ste 21, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2822
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kamran Samakar, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720244098
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Womens Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Loma Linda Univ Med Ctr
- Loma Linda Med Ctr
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- General Surgery
Dr. Samakar works at
