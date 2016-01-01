Overview

Dr. Kamran Samakar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Samakar works at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.