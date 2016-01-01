See All General Surgeons in Glendale, CA
Dr. Kamran Samakar, MD

General Surgery
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kamran Samakar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Samakar works at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Jose M. Perez, MD, FACS
    1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 208, Glendale, CA 91208
    Loma Linda University
    11370 Anderson St Anderson St # 11370 Ste 21, Loma Linda, CA 92354

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Keck Hospital of USC
  Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Kamran Samakar, MD

    General Surgery
    15 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1720244098
    Education & Certifications

    Brigham & Womens Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
    Loma Linda Univ Med Ctr
    Loma Linda Med Ctr
    UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    General Surgery
