Overview of Dr. Kamy Kemp, MD

Dr. Kamy Kemp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Kemp works at AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery at Winter Park in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.