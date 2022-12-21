See All General Surgeons in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Kamy Kemp, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (40)
Map Pin Small Winter Park, FL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kamy Kemp, MD

Dr. Kamy Kemp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Kemp works at AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery at Winter Park in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kemp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery at Winter Park
    1925 Mizell Ave Ste 105, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 646-7410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 21, 2022
    So great. Had pappillomas removed and now DCIS. Explained everything in great detail and then the results and options after biopsy and surgery. I would recommend her to anyone. So caring with me at every encounter.
    Melanie R — Dec 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kamy Kemp, MD
    About Dr. Kamy Kemp, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841230414
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Surgical Oncology - (University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine)
    Residency
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamy Kemp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kemp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kemp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kemp works at AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery at Winter Park in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kemp’s profile.

    Dr. Kemp has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kemp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

