Overview

Dr. Kara Baehr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Baehr works at Nebraska Endocrinology Specialists in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.