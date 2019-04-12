Dr. Kara Baehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Baehr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kara Baehr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Locations
Nebraska Endocrinology Specialists8207 Northwoods Dr Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68505 Directions (402) 484-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Bryan West Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
She has a great bedside manner and she shows respect and empathy towards her patients. Very professional!
About Dr. Kara Baehr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
