Dr. Kara Baehr, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kara Baehr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

Dr. Baehr works at Nebraska Endocrinology Specialists in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nebraska Endocrinology Specialists
    Nebraska Endocrinology Specialists
8207 Northwoods Dr Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68505
(402) 484-3440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus
  • Bryan West Campus
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Graves' Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Diabetes Counseling
Female Infertility
Gestational Diabetes
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hypogonadism
Hypopituitarism
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Proteinuria
Subacute Thyroiditis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
VAP Lipid Testing
Abnormal Thyroid
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetic Retinopathy
Endocrine Disorders
Gynecomastia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Insulin Pump Therapy
Iodine Deficiency
Klinefelter Syndrome
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Potassium Deficiency
Secondary Hypertension
Symptomatic Menopause
Testosterone Deficiency
Thyroid Disease
Turner Syndrome
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    HealthSmart
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 12, 2019
    She has a great bedside manner and she shows respect and empathy towards her patients. Very professional!
    — Apr 12, 2019
    About Dr. Kara Baehr, MD

    Specialties
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1679692750
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Univ Nebraska Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kara Baehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baehr works at Nebraska Endocrinology Specialists in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Dr. Baehr’s profile.

    Dr. Baehr has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baehr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

