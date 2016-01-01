Dr. Kara Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Fine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kara Fine, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their residency with NYU Downtown Hosp
Dr. Fine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suburban Endocrinology Dia Ctr2101 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 111, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 228-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fine?
About Dr. Kara Fine, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1720286644
Education & Certifications
- NYU Downtown Hosp
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine works at
Dr. Fine has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fine speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.