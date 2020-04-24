See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Buffalo Grove, IL
Dr. Kara Vormittag, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Kara Vormittag, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They graduated from RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Vormittag works at N S U H - Buffalo Grove in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Kildeer, IL and Mount Prospect, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    N S U H - Buffalo Grove
    15 S Mchenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 618-9530
  2. 2
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    21481 N Rand Rd, Kildeer, IL 60047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 618-9655
  3. 3
    Northwest Community Health Services Inc
    199 W Rand Rd, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 618-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 24, 2020
    I had an appointment with Dr. Vormittag at the NCH Urgent Care facility in Mt. Prospect last weekend. Dr. Vormittag was knowledgeable, extremely thorough and very helpful. I would highly recommend her services to others.
    Bob Nelson - Des Plaines, IL — Apr 24, 2020
    About Dr. Kara Vormittag, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1497901292
    Education & Certifications

    • RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vormittag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vormittag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vormittag. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vormittag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vormittag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vormittag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

