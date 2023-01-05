Overview of Dr. Karamali Bandealy, MD

Dr. Karamali Bandealy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



Dr. Bandealy works at Ctrl FL Arthritis/Osteoporosis in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.