Dr. Karamali Bandealy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karamali Bandealy, MD
Dr. Karamali Bandealy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Bandealy works at
Dr. Bandealy's Office Locations
Central Florida Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center1020 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 870-1579
Central Florida Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center7350 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 1130, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 870-1579
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bandealy has opened a second office and brought in new APRNs. Wait times are so much better, and the APRNs are knowledgeable enough to catch mistakes in the records and in prescribing. The staff is always very friendly, helpful, and easy to reach. Parking is no longer a problem.
About Dr. Karamali Bandealy, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1982686135
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bandealy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bandealy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandealy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bandealy works at
Dr. Bandealy has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandealy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bandealy speaks Arabic.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandealy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandealy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandealy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandealy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.