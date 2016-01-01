Overview

Dr. Karan Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Govt Med Coll|PGIMER and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Oxnard Cardiovascular Medical Group in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.