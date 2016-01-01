See All Oncologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Karen Anderson, MD

Medical Oncology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Karen Anderson, MD

Dr. Karen Anderson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Dr. Anderson works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Surgery
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Breast Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Dr. Karen Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396712089
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dana Farber Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Internship

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

