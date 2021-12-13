See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Karen Callahan, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
1.6 (24)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karen Callahan, MD

Dr. Karen Callahan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Callahan works at Grayson and Associates PC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, Autism and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Callahan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grayson and Associates PC
    2200 Lakeshore Dr Ste 150, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 592-1000
  2. 2
    Grayson & Associates
    3000 Riverchase Galleria Ste 500, Hoover, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 994-8811
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Group Psychotherapy
Autism
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Dec 13, 2021
    Dr Callahan has helped me immensely after only 2 visits. My anxiety has drastically decreased not just from medication, but from listening to her insightful comments. She adjusted my sleep meds and at last I’m getting sleep at night. I did prepare for our sessions which is essential for getting the most out of any consultation. I honestly have only positive things to say about Dr Callahan and the efficiency of her staff.
    MG — Dec 13, 2021
    About Dr. Karen Callahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154371508
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Autism and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

