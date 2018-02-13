Overview

Dr. Karen Herman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.



Dr. Herman works at Dermatology & Aesthetic Center in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.