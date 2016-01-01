Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Keller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Keller, MD is a Dermatologist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Peninsula Dermatology, 1750 El Camino Real Ste 206, Burlingame, CA 94010
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
Dermatology
29 years of experience
English
- 1437157054
UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keller works at
Dr. Keller has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.