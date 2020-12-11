See All Dermatologists in Chestnut Hill, MA
Dr. Karen Kim, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School.

Dr. Kim works at Skin Care Physicians in Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Boil, Intertrigo and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Skin Care Physicians
    1244 Boylston St Ste 302, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 731-1600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Boil
Intertrigo
Contact Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 11, 2020
    Dr. Karen Kim is the expert in Dermatology. In addition, her pleasant manner conveys sound knowledge, reassurance for best quality healthcare within a personalized assessment, recommendations and treatment plan. Mindful of all universal precautions, gives you peace of mind. Thank you Dr. Kim.
    SH — Dec 11, 2020
    Dr. Karen Kim, MD
    About Dr. Karen Kim, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1215920004
    Education & Certifications

    • Laser & Skin Surg Ctr Of Ny
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • Brown Medical School
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Skin Care Physicians in Chestnut Hill, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Boil, Intertrigo and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

