Dr. Karen Kostroff, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Kostroff, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lobular Carconima and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2001 Marcus Ave Ste W270, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 775-7676
-
2
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. I trust her. She saved my life in 1998.
About Dr. Karen Kostroff, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1083762751
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
